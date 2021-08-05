Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

BWFG has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. Analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

