Barclays Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 250 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI (LON:TUI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

TUI stock opened at GBX 325.40 ($4.25) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

