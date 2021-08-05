Barclays Boosts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $750.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $616.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.20.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $698.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.