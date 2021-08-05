Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has 190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of 180.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.00 on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barclays by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

