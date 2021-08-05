Base Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00004116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.04 million and $25,530.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00900759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 869,746 coins and its circulating supply is 642,405 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.