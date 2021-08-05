Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.33 ($93.33).

ETR BAS opened at €66.57 ($78.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.81. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

