Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.33 ($93.33).

Shares of BAS opened at €66.57 ($78.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

