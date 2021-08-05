BASIC Market Cap Reaches $26.76 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, BASIC has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and $613,216.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00060886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00943389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00096383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044111 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.