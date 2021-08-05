Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BBWI stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

