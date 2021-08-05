Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 278,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,403,533 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $29.65.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,370,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.