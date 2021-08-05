Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.35

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.35 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 6204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

