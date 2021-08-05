Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.36 ($116.89).

BMW stock opened at €81.49 ($95.87) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

