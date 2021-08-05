Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.85-12.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$19.94-20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.46 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.850-$12.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded down $12.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.99. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

