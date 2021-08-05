Beefy.Finance Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,025.71 or 0.02504945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00268626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00032214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

