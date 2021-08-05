Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 216,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,975. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

