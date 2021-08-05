BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.81 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.