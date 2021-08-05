Benchmark Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to “Buy”

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $619.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.