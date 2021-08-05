Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €52.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €52.01 ($61.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.36. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

