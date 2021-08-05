Berenberg Bank Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 310

BP (LON:BP) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BP. HSBC lowered shares of BP to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

LON:BP opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Wednesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market capitalization of £61.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

