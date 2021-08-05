Berenberg Bank Raises Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 85

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

COA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

COA stock traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.48 ($0.93). 3,588,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.91. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

