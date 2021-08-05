Berkshire Bank Acquires 173 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 73,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

