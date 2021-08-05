Berkshire Bank Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $79.73. 212,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.