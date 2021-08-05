Berkshire Bank Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Berkshire Bank cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.10. 52,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,748. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

