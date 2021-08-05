Berkshire Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Bank owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $66.05. 48,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,039. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

