BeyondSpring Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,403 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15,409% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

