BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 336,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

