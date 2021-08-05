Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 2,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,516. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

