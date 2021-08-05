Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 18,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,782 shares of company stock worth $734,528 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

