Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

