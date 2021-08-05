BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $354.00

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.00 and last traded at $352.00, with a volume of 61058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

