BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $354.00

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.00 and last traded at $352.00, with a volume of 61058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.21.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
