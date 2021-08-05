Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 7,764 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $65,307,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $36,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $35,143,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 811,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

