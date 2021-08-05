Birch Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for 1.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $39,951,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. 683,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,738. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

