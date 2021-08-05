Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $7,658,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $122.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,207.71. The company had a trading volume of 436,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,232.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

