Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.69

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 1481467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

