Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.57. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 108,556 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$453.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.