Bitcoin Adult Price Down 42.3% This Week (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $32,056.70 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Adult

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

