Bitcoin SV Price Hits $140.71 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $140.71 or 0.00346775 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $303.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,577.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01349151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,806,433 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

