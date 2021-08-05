BitDegree 24 Hour Volume Reaches $341.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $614,337.38 and $341.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.67 or 0.00904140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042959 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

