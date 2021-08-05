Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.
NYSE BKI traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.51. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
