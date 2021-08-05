Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

NYSE BKI traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.51. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.