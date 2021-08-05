Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 150,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,728. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $786,248. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

