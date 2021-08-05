Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

BLKB traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 150,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $786,248 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

