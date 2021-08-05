Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $416,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock worth $222,009.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.