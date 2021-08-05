BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.16.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
