BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MVF opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

