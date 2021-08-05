Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BE traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 4,203,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

