Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 14,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,737. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $755.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,565.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

