BMO Capital Markets Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $136.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RSG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

