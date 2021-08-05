BMO Capital Markets Upgrades DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Outperform

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

DXC Technology stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

