BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.36 ($69.84).

Shares of BNP opened at €52.01 ($61.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.36. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

