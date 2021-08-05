BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.66.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.